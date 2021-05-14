BY YUSUF BABALOLA |

The director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, yesterday said piracy in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) has reduced with the deployment of the Deep Blue Project assets, saying the goal is to eliminate entirely such incidents.

Jamoh was speaking against the backdrop of a Special Mission Aircraft received in Lagos on Wednesday, in the final phase of the delivery and installation of assets under the Deep Blue Project designed to secure Nigerian waters up to the Gulf of Guinea.

Jamoh, who had earlier inspected three Special Mission Helicopters at the Naval Base, Apapa, under the project billed for launch on May 21, was in company with Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and NIMASA’s Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Chudi Offodile.

Speaking at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, during a brief ceremony to mark the arrival of the aircraft, Jamoh said the assets would further improve security in Nigerian waters.

He said, “There has been a drastic decrease in the rate of security breaches in our waters in recent times. This is a clear indication that we are getting it right with the Deep Blue Project.

“The figures we are getting from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) are encouraging. We ultimately aim to completely eradicate security hindrances to shipping and business generally in the Nigerian maritime domain.”

IMB, a specialised division of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), is the global focal point in the fight against maritime crimes and malpractices. The organisation has in recent months reported a consistent year-on-year drop in the number of attacks on ships in Nigerian waters.

The latest IMB quarterly report of piracy and armed robbery against ships recorded only two incidents in Nigerian waters between January and March this year, compared to 11 attacks within the same period last year.

“These figures are a proof that we can make our waters safe and secure, and we are determined to do so. Today, we are here to receive the final phase of assets under the Deep Blue Project to further boost our capacity to secure our waters up to the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.