In Africa, Nigeria prides its self as the giant of the continent, not because people living in the country are giants, but because the country has an explosive population of up to 212 million people.

Of this number, more than 60 million were excluded from the financial system, according to a research carried out by Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA).

While banking is thriving as an instrument that is aiding financial inclusion faster, pension scheme is gradually becoming key instrument to aid financial inclusion especially in the informal sector of the nation’s economy, even though, the penetration level is considered abysmally low.

But the good news is that this presents a package of opportunities, as the pension regulator, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has provided guidelines for the implementation of micro-pension plans in the country.

The implementation of the Micro-pension plan (MPP) is expected to extend financial inclusion to the informal sector of the economy by ensuring that micro-pension contributors provide functional bank accounts for their contributions and withdrawals in the process of savings to meet their retirement needs, in preparation for the eventual reduction in earning capacity during old age.

However, as promising as the scheme looks on the surface, there are a number of challenges drawing back the progress that the plan ought to have witnessed. Hence, the pension industry are spicing up the micro pension plans with some incentive to attract more people.

MPP Subscription Rate

Speaking at the just concluded 2021 media retreat organised by the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria(PenOp) recently in Lagos, the head, Micro Pension Department of PenCom, Dauda Ahmed, said, the scheme presently has over 72,000 contributors since it commenced and that Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have been mandated by PenCom to develop and forward an annual media campaign plan to drive subscription, to PenCom for approval on or before 31 January of every year.

He noted that micro pension was designed to cater for organisations which were before now could not participate in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) because they do not have minimum of three employees or self employed in the informal sector, such as people with small scale business, petty traders, artisans, entrepreneurs among others.

Combating Pension Fraud

He noted that micro pension was introduced to end old age poverty by assisting people to contribute when they are working so as to have a long term savings which they could fall back on when they become old.

Benefits of Micro Pension Plans

Similarly, the head, Micro Pension Department, PenCom, Dauda Ahmed, at the event, reiterated the benefits of micro pension plan, stating that, it will improve the standard of living of the elderly as it provides a regular stream of benefits at old age.

He also said it will provide access to other incentives; secures financial autonomy and independence of retirees and that contributions will be passed to the next of kin in case of contributor’s death.

Challenges

The challenges with NIN registration in the country is taking its toll on the pension industry, as some hitches in the process is affecting the uptake of Micro Pension Plan(MPP) as NIN is also a major requirement for its subscription.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, the head, Surveillance, National Pension Commission(PenCom), Mr Ehimeme Ohioma, said, despite the arrangement the pension industry had with NIMC whereby the staff of NIMC are present in Pension Fund Administrators’(PFAs) office to register pension contributors, server downtime is a major problem.

This, she said, is affecting the data recapturing exercise of the pension industry of which NIN is a major requirement. This, she added, also affects the uptake of micro pension plan as prospective subscribers are struggling to get their NIN.

She charged NIMC to rectify some of the lapses in the enrollment process to ensure that people, especially, contributors can get their identity numbers seamlessly.

Incentives To Increase Adoption

Pension operators under the umbrella of PenOp are set to improve the lives and fortune of micro pension subscribers, as they plan to provide more robust incentives for contributors.

The operators, it was learnt, have approached some financial service providers, such as, underwriters, to work out measures for adoption of products such as health insurance, term life assurance, loss of job policy, amongst others, as incentives for their micro pension contributors.

Speaking at the PenOp annual media parley, in Lagos, at the weekend, the managing director/CEO, Access Pension Fund Custodian, Mrs. Idu Okwuosa said, the PenOp is working assiduously to embed robust incentives into the micro pension plan.

According to her, PenOp and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) desire a better lifestyle for micro pension contributors and are working to see that aside the benefits of retirement and contingency savings, contributors maximise other robust incentives.

One of the incentives, which is term life assurance and also known as pure life assurance, is a type of life insurance that guarantees payment of a stated death benefit if the covered person dies during a specified term. Once the term expires, the policyholder can either renew it for another term, convert the policy to permanent coverage, or allow the term life assurance policy to terminate.

Need For Increased Awareness

Meanwhile, PenCom and PenOp said, it will commence micro pension awareness campaign within the first quarter of 2022.

The campaign is aimed at enlighten the informal sector of the country, on the need to plan for retirement through micro pension.

The move will also help increase the number of contributors and acceptability under the scheme.

Okwuosa disclosed that a committee has been setup by the commission and are working with the branding committee of PenOp to ensure the viral campaign commence next year

The initiative, according to her, will be driven via social media, print, electronics, drama but greater attention will be on the social media due to the youth population.