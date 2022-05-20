A governorship aspirant in Kaduna State for the 2023 general elections, Mohammed Isah Ashiru, has said he is compiling the list of those who defamed his character over his academic qualifications for prosecution.

Ashiru, who was the 2019 governorship candidate of the PDP and two-term member of both the Kaduna State House of Assembly and House of Representatives was declared fit to contest the governorship election by a Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria, when the allegation against his academic qualifications instituted against him by a PDP member, Isah Abdullahi, was dismissed for lack of merit by the court.

Addressing the media yesterday, the director of Legal Services, Mohammed Isah Ashiru Campaign Organisation, Husaini Abdu, said having been declared fit and qualified to contest they are compiling the list of those that have defamed the aspirant for prosecution except they retract their statement, publish a retraction in two national dailies and take further steps to show remorse for their action.

“The plaintiff filed a suit against Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru at the Kaduna High Court 1 sitting in Zaria, alleging that he does not have minimum educational qualification to contest for governor in Kaduna State and seeking some reliefs. But Ashiru filed a counter claim seeking to be declared fit and qualified to contest and seeking N1 million damages for defamation of his character.

“Ashiru tendered six documents including his GCE certificate issued to him in January 1980 by Kufena College, Zaria. A national diploma and higher national diploma from a polytechnic, a PGD and a Master’s degree in public administration by Bayero University, Kano. On May 9th, 2022 the suit was dismissed by Justice M. K. Dabo.

“The case was dismissed not struck out, so it cannot be returned back to the court forever unless it is appealed and to the best of our knowledge up till this moment it has not been appealed. The plaintiff has fulfilled part of the rulings by publishing a retraction in a national daily but he is yet to publish the second and pay the damages to the defendant.

“Ashiru covenanted to do everything possible to ensure law and order during the primaries by following due process to ensure that sanity is maintained.”

Justice Bashir Dabo of the Kaduna State High Court 1 Dogarawa-Zaria on Monday May 9 2023 dismissed the suit and ordered the plaintiff to pay the sum of One Million Naira to the defendant for the damages that the allegation had done to his reputation.

In the judgment, Justice Dabo described as frivolous the claim by the plaintiff that Ashiru was in possession of fake academic qualifications.