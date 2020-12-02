Few days to the commencement of the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise, Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday received a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the state, Alhaji Mairiga Inuwa Maikwano, who defected from the opposition party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mairiga said he was attracted to the APC by the developmental strides and leadership style of Governor Buni in Yobe State and at the party’s national level.

Mairiga said he was joining the party along with thousands of his supporters from PDP to APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pledged to work for the success of the party at all levels.

Governor Buni assured the new member that from today he enjoys equal rights and privileges enjoyed by every member of the party.

Advertisements

Buni urged others to take advantage of the upcoming registration and revalidation exercise to join the party and be registered.

He assured that the doors of the party are always wide open for returnees and new entrants.