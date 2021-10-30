The minister of defence, Major General Bashir Salihu Magashi (rtd) and the service chiefs were in Maiduguri yesterday, about 24 hours after an attack in Damboa local government area of Borno State by Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists which left four persons including three policemen dead.

The minister was accompanied by the chief of defence staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor; chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, chief of naval staff, vice admiral Awal Zubairu Gambo, chief of air staff and air vice marshal James Gwami, the chief of training and operations Nigerian Air Force who represented the chief of air staff, Marshal Isiaka Alao.

Speaking before closed door meeting with the service chiefs, the theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, the minister said the visit was to listen to the challenges at the command to see how best to solve them.

He commended the troops for the successes recorded recently leading to the massive surrender of terrorists.

“We are here to listen to your problems to see how best we can solve them. We will provide you all that is required to bring this war to an end. We will also continue to cater for families left behind by our soldiers and officers that have paid the supreme price,” Magashi said.

The theatre commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, said the visit was a great privilege to the command.

He assured the minister that solders of the command would put in their best to ensure that peace is restored in the region soon and reiterated the commitment of the soldiers to ending the insurgency.

Our correspondent gathered that in the Damboa attack which occurred around 5pm yesterday, the insurgents attacked the mobile police base in the town, killing three policemen in a gun battle.

A security source said three cars were burnt after the insurgents gained access to the premises.

The source added that the attackers set ablaze Civilian JTF and vigilante offices along Biu road as well a patrol vehicle, saying a stray bullet hit and killed one girl.

Terrorists suspected to be fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Kala-Balge local government area of Borno State on Thursday night but met swift response from troops who repelled them.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 11:30 pm in Rann town, headquarters of Kala-Balge local government area.