The Implementation and Advisory Committee for the Reform of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of Nigeria led by Maj-Gen Alwali Kazir (rtd) has presented 72 recommendations in its report.

The panel submitted the report yesterday 75 days after it was inaugurated by the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) on 28th September, 2021.

In a statement issued by the special assistant to the minister, Mohammad Abdulkadri, he said Magashi who received the report, thanked the committee for itsl adherence to the convening order that culminated into a big volume of workable documents.

The minister promised that the recommendations would be carefully studied and doggedly pursued as a catalyst towards achieving the end state of improved service delivery and performance in the defence and security sector.

While presenting the report, Kazir said 72 recommendations were arrived at from consultations with stakeholders during the 75 days of brainstorming on the areas requiring reforms in the military sector.

General Kazir said members of the committee gave their best by deploying their experiences patriotically in the discharge of the national assignment without any consideration for any pecuniary benefits.

