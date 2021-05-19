A Non Governmental Organization, Genius Eyes International Foundation For The Hopeless has petitioned the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, to prosecute two siblings that allegedly raped and impregnated a 14 -year- old minor (names withheld) in their care.

Executive Director of the Organization, Paulcy Iwuala said the police should investigate how the girl, who came as a maid, was converted into a sex slave by the two sons of her boss.

Amidst sobs, Iwuala said “The two grown up sons are Chigozie Emegha, who is married with three daughters and his brother, Chibuzo Emegha, who just finished his secondary school education. They both hail from Imerienwe in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo state. They are walking free while the poor minor has been robbed of her childhood”.

According to him, the girl had to become a maid following the death of her father, to reduce the burden of fending for her and her other seven siblings.

Already, she has been delivered of a set of twins (a boy and a girl) after her benefactor threw her out to mask the crime perpetrated by her sons.

Iwuala said “We passionately appeal to the Imo CP in the interest of the welfare of these newly born twins to give them and their little mother justice. We are ready to provide this girl anytime the office of the CP needs her in the course of the investigation. As a human rights movement that believes in justice, we are also ready to help the CP’s office to ensure that the poor girl and her twins get justice.”

According to the minor, the two men raped her separately within 48 hours and warned her not to tell anybody adding that her boss threw her out when she noticed the body changes associated with pregnancy even after she explained the circumstances.

She said “My madam knows that her sons slept with me. I told her. Even her eldest son who is a pastor caught Chigozie the first day he was forcefully sleeping with me.”

When contacted, Spokesperson for the Imo State Police command, Orlando Ikeokwu said they will commence action immediately the petition is received.

He said further that “CP Abutu Yaro has zero tolerance for crimes. Be rest assured that the CP will work expediently on the petition once it is received. Defilement is a serious crime in our laws and it will not be swept under the carpet. We will investigate and act appropriately”.