National president of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Hakeem Ambali, in this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, speaks on the contentions surrounding the bill to delist local government administration from the constitution.

When you recently briefed the press on this bill, you said you had scheduled a meeting with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. What was the outcome of that meeting?

We have not been able to meet with the Honourable Speaker one on one. We wrote him a letter on behalf of the union, requesting for a meeting with him within 14 days of writing the letter but up till now, he has not invited us to a meeting with him.

Though, he reacted through social media by stating that the problem associated with the non passage of local government autonomy bill did not emanate from the National Assembly but, from the state. He said that we should go to the States Assembly and lobby them to pass the bill into law.

We reject his submission because the man that sponsored the bill for delisting of local governments from the Constitution is a member of the House of Representatives, which means the problem is from the National Assembly this time around.

Some Nigerians believe the bill will afford state governments the opportunity to create as many local government areas as they can afford. What is your reaction to this?

Let me liken this to a father that has four children, and one wife, and he is unable to take good care of his family, but he believes that the best thing to do is to marry more wives and have more children.

When we had local governments listed in the constitution, the state actors and their collaborators were pilfering local government funds, diverting the funds, misappropriating and spending local government money anyhow. Do you think it is reasonable for National Assembly to now legalise corruption at the local government level, perpetrated by state actors? If democracy is about the people, if sovereignty belongs to the people, a responsible or responsive National Assembly or legislator must also abide by demands of the people and pass the autonomy bill for local governments into law.

We believe that when we have a functioning local government system that is completely autonomous, it would promote welfare of the people by providing social and basic amenities for them.

What we witnessed in the golden era of 1979 to 1984 is that we saw local governments providing functional health centres and also building roads, linking up villages, hamlets and farms, making it easier for farmers to bring their foodstuffs to the market. In the past, local governments were more relevant to the people by providing security, bursary and assistance to the farmers.

But because of insatiable appetite, greed, lust for power and over domineering political parties, there is no more political autonomy at the local government level. This is why they sack democratically elected council executives and impose on them their cronies, which the paves way for pilfering and stealing of local government funds. We say no to this, if we are serious about development and growth, we must start from the grassroots. If you create 100 local governments and you cannot fund them, that amounts to zero.

Those who spoke in favour of delisting local government administration from the constitution say it is not a move to scrap it. What informed your opinion that they want to scrap the local government?

Technically, local government is listed in the constitution as a tier of government, yet, we are having this abuse and maltreatment going on. Now, you say you want to delist it from the constitution, and you want the governors to decide which local government should exist and decide what they want to give them. Even the traditional institutions will suffer. The traditional rulers won’t get their allowances when it is due, the local government staffs will suffer, they will not be paid salary, and finally, the masses will suffer.

You know Nigerians, our political elites are very vindictive and too political. What we need is to safe guard local government system by retaining it in the constitutuon and granting it full autonomy. If local government is delisted from the constitution, it is a licence to steal local government funds.

There are those who also argue that it is a misnomer to list local governments in the constitutuon, citing other countries like the United Kingdom and United States of America. What do you have to say about this?

If you want to do that comparative analysis, you will notice in the United Kingdom, state government is not listed in the constitution, and it is a federal-state. What do you say to that? In the United Kingdom, you have only federal and local governments. Every democracy has its own peculiarity. Do we witness what we are going through in Nigeria in other climes? Nigeria consists of over 70 nations, in other countries it may be two or three nations.

If you remove local government from the Constitution, you have killed local government. All the political leaders we have in recent times are demonstrating high level of insensitivity, greed and wrecklessness when we talk about managing local government resources. If we are serious about developing our nation, let local governments be autonomous.

We often refer to local governments as third tier of government, but some say it is not, because it does not derive power from the Constitution. They say that States Assembly give local governments power and pass laws that regulate them, what have you got to say about this?

The constitution narrates that there are three forms of deriving power, which are exclusive, concurrent and residual. In the residual list, the functions of local governments are clearly stated. Whoever says it is not third tier of government is misquoting the constitution. It’s listed areas of influence for local government. If it does not derive its power from the constitution, even though the constitution stated clearly what the council can do, whoever says it is not third tier is saying the wrong thing.

The constitution states that local governments have power to collect taxes and rates, take care of sanity, take care of garrages and parks, which have been hijacked by state governments.

What support do you get from public office holders at the local government level? I mean local government chairmen and councillors on this agitation for local government autonomy?

I appreciate them, during my election, the ALGON national chairman was at the venue of the election.That is to say categorically that the association will collaborate with NULGE to actualise local government autonomy, and he has not reneged on that promise. We will soon meet ALGON formerly to present our charter of demands to them.

We are also aware of their limitations, because as I have said, there have not been proper elections into so many local government areas in the country, and he who pays the piper dictates the tune. We are aware of that.

Rather than going on strike, why don’t you approach the court for proper interpretation of the constitution in order to get an injunction preventing the National Assembly from proceeding on the bill?

In 2002, there was a landmark judgement by Supreme Court that local governments should collaborate in funding primary education, and that primary education does not belong to local governments alone.

That landmark judgement was delivered against state governments but up till now, the state disobeyed the court order. These people find it convenient because of the immunity they enjoy while in office to disobey court order and nothing happens. We have so many cases of disobedience to court ruling and injunctions. That is why labour union feels that immunity clause in the constitution is against the people’s interest.

Is it now we should be talking about delisting local governments from the Constitution? The National Assembly is faced with problem of sponsoring law to stem insecurity. We have high rate of poverty in the land, no law from National Assembly to cushion the effect, why? There are many other challenging issues like that which National Assembly does not consider important to legislate on.