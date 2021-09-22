The Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA) has passed the Bill Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in the state.

The Bill when eventually signed into law, prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise by residents or individuals in the state just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

The Bill was passed following a motion to that effect by the majority leader of the House, Hon Ferguson Onwo and adopted during yesterday’s plenary of the state legislature, presided over by the speaker, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori.

The chairman House Committee on Special Bills, Hon Pat Ajudua had presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House, which was received and adopted, where she disclosed that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law.

Reacting to the passage of the anti-open grazing bill, the speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed happiness over the development, saying that Deltans and other residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.

“Dear colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important Bill. Today, the House has fulfilled the commitment of our dear State to the agreement reached at the south-south Governors’ meeting held here in our state capital.

“By virtue of this Bill, this House has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the state from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers. I must therefore, commend all the sponsors of this Bill, for recognizing that the security of lives and properties of Deltans as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct,” he said.

He said that by the passage of this bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the law, adding that farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops. He said this would boost food production in the state.