Delta State cycling coach, Kingsley Odiri, has vowed to win the male and female trophies in the second edition of the MASVI cycling race holding in Owan West local government area on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Speaking ahead of the race, Odiri said his cyclists have been training in Agbor and its environs, putting finishing touches to strategies they will use in beating other states to the male and female titles.

He stressed that “we are ready for this year’s road race. This time around we are going to win the male and female trophies, we lost the male trophy to Rivers last year by whiskers. I have mapped out strategies and we are training on hills similar to those in Owan West. We lost the male trophy to Rivers due to some technical hitches and now we have corrected them and ready to surprise all to the win the Cup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta cyclist, Ese Ukpeseraye won the female trophy last year after riding 80 kilometers from Sabongida Ora through Ifon to MASVI Filling Station in Sobe along Benin- Akure road.