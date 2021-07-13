The National Assembly has been asked to ignore the ‘fictitious and frivolous petition’ from a senatorial district in Delta State which vehemently opposed the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Rising from a meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders, the party in a communique signed by Cyprian Ashibuogu, Clement Ozegbe, Nkem Osu and Onyeisi Nwokolobia, urged the Senate to clear her as screened as she is not a card carrying member of APC.

Onochie hails from Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North local government area of Delta north (Anioma) while her endorsement followed protests that greeted her nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari because she is an Anioma daughter

The meeting attended by the director on the board of the Nigerian Maritime and Airspace Management Agency (NIMASA), Victor Ochei; immediate past director on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh; 2019 deputy governorship candidate of the party, Ossai Abbey, among others commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination.

“We affirm that she is a technocrat and has been part of us and she is not a card carrying member of our party, APC,” they said.

They urged governorship aspirants from the zone to indicate their interests and appealed to the south and central to support their quest to produce the governorship candidate in 2023 on the ground that Anioma nation has never contested the governorship seat on the platform of APC.

On the party congresses, they implored members to remain resolute for peaceful and successful exercise, noting that they would resist any attempt by politicians from other senatorial districts to dictate the outcome of the congresses in their area.

Meanwhile, the meeting unanimously elected Ben Onwuka as the vice chairman (Delta north) of the state APC caretaker committee, following the defection of the former occupant, George Okafor to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).