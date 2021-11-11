All Progressives Congress (APC) leader and national chairman of Northern Conscience for 2023 (NCfor2023), Garus Gololo, has asked the people of Benue State to demand for good governance from Governor Samuel Ortom.

Gololo, who condemned a statement credited to Ortom that the worst military junta is better than President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, asked Benue stakeholders to call the governor to order. He said Ortom was using criticisms of the president to divert the attention of the people from demanding for good governance in the state.

Gololo urged Ortom to focus on delivering good governance to the state instead and stop “frivolous attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He also claimed that the governor had not shown enough appreciation to the APC even though the party “accepted and rehabilitated him when the Peoples Democratic Party abandoned him.

“The PDP refused to give him a governorship ticket. It was the APC that considered him even when he lacked the political capital to win a primary election in his Bajumba, Gumar local government Area,” Gololo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure group convener told the media that “the governor was hiding behind the curtain of his inability to deliver infrastructural facilities for the state eight years after assuming office.