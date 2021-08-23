The Yobe State Government has called on the local government environmental committee as well as traditional institutions across the state to redouble their efforts on monitoring and enforcement of environmental and forestry laws.

Governor Mai Mala Buni made the call while flagging-off the 2021 Tree Planting Campaign held at Buduwa of Jakusko local government area of Yobe State.

Buni who was represented by his deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana said all hands must be on deck towards the protection as well as safeguarding the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me stress that safeguarding the environment is a task that requires the cooperation and participation of all and sundry.

“In this respect, I would like to enjoin the Committee for Environment and Sanitation in each of the 17 Local Government Areas to scale up their activities and also liaise with their respective Traditional Rulers on monitoring and enforcement of the ‘Environment and Forestry Laws of the State’ in their areas of Jurisdiction.

“Similarly, I would like to urge the 50 youth Ambassadors and all Social Media Groups in each of the 17 Local Government Areas to sustain dissemination of information and implementation to ensure success of the State Climate Change Action Plan,” the governor urged.

He equally called on farmers to imbibe the culture of practicing Agroforestry where a certain number of trees are allowed to remain in their farms unharmed.

The commissioner of environment Hon Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa while speaking said the state government has through the ministry implemented policies and programmes geared towards addressing and mitigating the effect of desertification among challenges of climate change.

“With the support of His Excellency, the executive governor of the state, Hon Mai Mala Buni, the ministry last year raised 3 million seedlings of assorted species of tree which were distributed free of charge to the general public.”