BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos |

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday, led political leaders from the Northeast region of the country on a commiseration visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos state over the #EndSARS violent protest, saying the level of destruction of assets suggested that it was carefully contrived to punish the residents.

Zulum and his entourage, which included his predecessor and lawmaker representing Borno Central in the Senate, Senator Kashim Shettima, were received by Gov. Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina.

ADVERTISEMENT

After watching the ugly images of the destroyed assets, the Borno Governor described the attack as “mind-boggling”, noting that the violence was deliberately contrived to hurt Lagosians.

Zulum said the proportion of the destruction was too much for Lagos to bear, stressing that the cost of rebuilding the State would bring about discomfort to residents and citizens whose businesses are tied to the peace in Lagos.

He said: “We are here on behalf of Governors from the entire Northeast region and its people to commiserate with the people of Lagos and their Governor over the recent unfortunate incident of violence that happened in Lagos, which left wanton destruction of both the public and private properties.

“While we strongly condemn any form of brutality by the police in any part of the country, we also condemn what has happened in Lagos.”