The Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, Dr Babayo Salih Farah on Thursday commended Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje for facilitating the establishment and citing of Northeast Learning Centre of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology in Kumo, Akko local government area of Gombe State.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the centre in Kumo on Thursday, Dr Farah said the facilitation and citing of the facility in Kumo would ultimately fast track the community’s development and undoubtedly assist in boosting the state’s economy and create employment opportunities for teaming youth not only in Gombe State but Northeast region at large.

According to him “The unrelenting efforts and commitment of Distinguished Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje for facilitating the establishment and citing of this institution in Kumo is highly commendable.

“This institution will offer an opportunity for youths in the State and the North East sub-region to acquire skills and become gainfully employed.” He said.

He added that the Centre has been equipped with modern state-of-the–art facilities and equipment for research, practical and theoretical training in all modes of transportation, thereby offering wide range of courses leading to the award of Advanced Professional Diplomas, Professional Diplomas and Professional Certificates in Transport and Logistics.

Farah described Akko LGA as the cradle of Goje’s political dynasty, enjoined the people of the areas to continue to support the APC led government, stressing that Gombe Central had a lot to gain from Senator Goje.

In his remarks, the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya expressed happiness that the courses to be offered will no doubt assist the youths with the relevant skills and know-how to realize their dreams and become self-reliant.

He said the North East zone has been bedeviled with insecurity for more than a decade, which has affected the means of livelihood of the people especially the youths who form the majority of the citizens, saying the existence of this institute will offer an opportunity to acquire skills and become gainfully employed.

“Gombe state Government under my leadership is ready and willing to support any person who is interested in enrolling into programmes of the Institute. I’m therefore calling on our youths to take advantage of this exciting opportunity, I must emphasize here that transportation is an important enabler of development”. The Governor said.