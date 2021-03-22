BY ABU NMODU, Minna

As most Nigerians lose parts of their legs to diabetic complications, the chairman of Niger State branch of Diabetes Association of Nigeria and president of Podiatry Foundation of Nigeria, Dr Yahaya Nau’zo has illustrated how podiatric medicine can save 6 million limbs and 3 million lives in Nigeria.

Nau’zo, who is a United States trained podiatric medicine specialist, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Minna.

He explained that podiatry or podiatric medicine is a branch devoted to the study, diagnosis, medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle and leg in the United States alongside orthopedic doctors.

According to him the major cause of people having their legs amputated, were due to complications from diabetes and that 65 per cent of diabetes patients get their legs amputated.

He said, “You are 25 per cent more likely to die in Nigeria today if you are living with diabetes while some end up having their legs

amputated and 50 per cent eventually die within 3 years after.”

Nau’zo said podiatrist could prevent the damage that would lead to amputation of lower limb of a diabetic patient , noting that

endocrinologists were doctors trained to manage blood sugar levels in diabetic patients in Nigeria, but cannot manage other problems

associated with diabetes such as amputation and blindness.

Consequently, he said diabetes care in Nigeria should involve not only management of sugar level, but podiatry care which is caring for

the feet and detecting other symptoms such as amputation problem, level of damage to the heart, kidney, and eyes.

He noted that it was unfortunate that podiatry care was not recognised in Nigeria due to low exposure in the field as medical schools don’t

train doctors in podiatry specialty.

Nau’zo however said that a group of podiatry doctors from Nigeria trained in the United States were ready to expose the country to

podiatry medicine adding that they had written to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) seeking for recognition of podiatry

medicine and was waiting for MDCN to make it legal and bring a life-saving specialty into Nigerian medical practice.