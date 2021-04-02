BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has advised the Federal Government to dialogue with the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Igboho, instead of plotting to arrest or harm him, a situation, he said, portends danger to national stability.

Fani-Kayode, in a post on his social media pages on Friday, which he also sent to LEADERSHIP, said arresting, detaining or killing Igboho will be the “biggest mistake” that the Federal Government can make.

He added that the activist has not broken any law of the nation and that he represents the thoughts and aspirations of over 70 million Yoruba people as he is seen as a hero by the same people.

“I will say this just once. The biggest threat to the peace and stability of Nigeria today is the plan by some hardliners in the Federal Government to kill, arrest or detain my friend and brother Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho).

“Arresting, detaining or killing this man will be the biggest mistake that the Federal Government can make. I say this because firstly, as far as I am aware, he has not broken any law and secondly because he represents the thoughts and aspirations of over 70 million Yoruba people. To every single one of those people he is the greatest hero of the South West since Oduduwa,” he said.

Fani-Kayode noted the fact Igboho has made a pledge to keep the peace and has honoured that pledge and commitment by participating and playing a key role in the biggest post-war peace deal in Nigerian history in which he single-handedly guaranteed the safety of innocent Hausa Fulanis in the South-West.

“Without Igboho’s guarantee of safety for the northerners the embargo would never have been lifted and a major conflict would have ensued. I know because, together with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and others, I was deeply involved in the negotiations.

“There was also a plan to attack Southerners in the North (which would have resulted in a massive retaliation in the South) by a very powerful and well organised Northern group but this was dropped after Igboho gave his guarantee and committed to peace with those that come in peace and live in peace in Yorubaland.

“This man saved both northern and southern lives by this single action and has refused to join others in attacking innocent Hausa Fulanis in the South-West.

“To kill or arrest such a man who has committed no crime and who millions all over the SW love and would gladly die for is a dangerous, reckless and self-desructive course to take.

“And neither should his belief in the establishment of an Oduduwa Republic attract such aggression because he is simply reflecting the views and voicing the aspirations of millions of Yoruba people.

“If the Federal Government has an issue with Sunday Igboho my counsel and advice is to dialogue with him and attempt to build bridges of peace and understanding rather than attempt to arrest or kill him or wage war against him.

“He is not a murderer or a terrorist and neither has he breached any law or committed any offence.

“All he has sought and fought for is peace and security and the protection of his people against foreign invaders and killers who have occupied our land and who the Federal Government have been unable or unwilling to uproot and eradicate.

“Those identifiable individuals from the South-West that are jealous of Igboho’s rising profile and that have urged the Federal Government to kill or arrest him are the real enemies of the Buhari administration. They are also the enemies of the people of the South-West and Nigeria,” he wrote among others.