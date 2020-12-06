…Say Naira will close 2020 at N450/$

By BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

As the value of the naira gains strength on the back of the latest policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on remittances by Nigerians in diaspora, financial analysts have said they expect increased inflow of foreign exchange as well as more competition in the foreign exchange market that will see the naira close the year around N450 to the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the new policy by the CBN impacted the forex market as the Nigerian currency, Naira, reversed its two weeks depreciation trend in the parallel market, recording N20 gain against the United States Dollar closing at N470 per dollar.

There was excitement among forex when the new CBN policy that allows unhindered access to diaspora remittances took effect on Friday.

The CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday that following the announcement of the new policy measures, the apex bank, in an effort to enable smooth implementation had engaged with the commercial banks and the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to ensure that recipients of remittance inflows are able to receive their funds in the designated foreign currency of their choice.

Advertisements

According to the president of the Association of Bureau de Change Operartors in Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, several factors which include the CBN policy on remittance will see increased inflow of foreign exchange into the economy towards the end of the year.

He explained that with the policy, there should be an injection of more liquidity into the market as all the receipts of the diaspora remittance’s will now come to the country and all receipts will circulate into the forex market.

He noted further that “it will further increase competition within the market and once there is competition you achieve market equilibrium. The reason we do not have market equilibrium other activities that we call demand are frivolous, is it demand for giving bribe, demand for importing banned items, demand for hoarding and speculation.

Gwadabe who assured that at its worst, the value of the naira should not close the year above N450 to a dollar as he said the “restrictions on travel and closure of businesses for the end of the year will remove a lot of pressure from the market.”

Noting that the CBN policy on remittance couldn’t have come at a better time, Gwadabe said “it was impactful and between then and now, the naira has gained value by over 10 per cent, trading around N470 from the initial N500 to a dollar.

“Also the volatility has been stemmed and as soon as we start seeing compliance to the policy, we will begin to see the liquidity and the impact will continue. Nigerians like to take care of their own and in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nigerians will still send money back home as the year ends and this will improve liquidity,” he stated.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had noted that with an estimated $24 billion annual remittance, which could help in improving balance of payment position, reduce dependence on external borrowing and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on foreign exchange inflows into the country, “we believe that these new policy measures would help in providing a more convenient channel for Nigerians in the Diaspora to remit funds back to Nigeria, as well as ensure that these funds can contribute to the overall development of our economy.”

Gwadabe furthered that “the major player in the market is the CBN in terms of supply and even though the revenue has been impacted by the Covid-19, the CBN has over $36 billion which covers for more than seven months import and it is a comfort zone so there is no pressure on them.

“This means that they have the capability to continue to intervene in the market and once we have that continuous intervention on both the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, BDC window and the secondary market, we will continue to have stability with little bits of appreciation.

On his part, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, Lukman Otunuga noted that the CBN will continue its intervention in the foreign exchange market as he said “in the long term I think the CBN is going to continue defending the naira as much as they can until foreign exchange reserve drop below a certain level and this will be heavily dependent on oil prices.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) commended the CBN for its new policy to grant unfettered access to Foreign Exchange (Forex) on Diaspora Remittances.

The chairman/chief executive officer (CEO) of NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa, gave the commendation while hosting the first Honorary Consul of Columbia to Nigeria, Mrs Maricel Cantillo, who visited the Commission in Abuja.

A statement by NiDCOM’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, quoted her as saying that Nigerians in the Diaspora were excited with the policy which would ultimately impact positively on the Diaspora remittances and Investments in Nigeria. Dabiri-Erewa added that the commission had already set up a process for the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund. She also said that beneficiaries of remittances by Nigerians in the Diaspora would get their money in the currency of transmission rather than in Naira.

She advised them to patronise registered Bureau de Change in operation and urged the CBN to reduce the levies charged by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) on remittances, with that of Nigeria being the highest in the world.

The CBN had on Monday last week directed that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) shall henceforth receive such inflows in foreign currency through the designated bank of their choice with the option of receiving their funds in foreign currency cash or into their ordinary domiciliary account.

This policy according to the CBN is to help deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity, and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria. In addition, these changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients of remittances would receive a market-reflective exchange rate for their inflows.