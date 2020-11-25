The former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson has said that those who killed a police officer in a late night attack in his compound on November 19, 2020 will not go unpunished.

He stressed that all efforts would be made to ensure that those who planned, executed and funded the reprehensible act are brought to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor made the comment when he visited his Toru Orua country home with party leaders, government officials, top stakeholders and supporters from the Bayelsa West senatorial district on Tuesday.

Chief Dickson who visited his compound for the first time since the unfortunate attack repeated his call on all Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation to volunteer necessary information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the murderous hoodlums.

Chief Dickson lamented that the hoodlums who killed the policeman also took away his weapon and called on the security agencies to ensure a speedy investigation of the cruel action.

He said that the criminals forced their way into the church and ransacked it while looking for whatever object of their mission.

Chief Dickson who condoled with the family of the late policeman said that he was in touch with them.

He said that it was not true that the assailants were on a mission to attack anybody but to perpetrate other criminal activities as shown by the ransacking of the church.