With the social media apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Youtube, etc. becoming such an integral part of everyone’s daily life, it has given rise to a whole new trend of digital marketing techniques and influencers who use these platforms on behalf of their clients to engage with potential customers and increase brand awareness. There are few influencers who have been effective in helping their clients gain profit and carve a niche for themselves in this cut-throat business, and one such expert is Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei. A young IT engineer turned successful digital marketing expert, he has been ranked amongst the most influential digital marketing experts in the Middle East and is creating waves within the industry.

Born in Qaemshaher, Iran, in 1985, Kianoush was raised in Tehran. Armed with a degree in Computer Engineering and social media expertise, he migrated to Turkey in 2016 in search of better opportunities. Being ambitious, passionate and driven, he started freelancing for reputable brands. Soon, his perseverance paid off and he established his own company, iTok Media. Today, iTok Media is a brand to reckon with in the space of digital marketing. With an impressive portfolio boasting of over 100 plus clients including global brands and celebrities, Kouchakserai has managed to climb the ladder and rule the industry in Middle East successfully owing to his innate sense of social media, intelligent business mind and sharp marketing skills.

Kianoush Kouchakserai is recognised for his brilliant marketing strategies, compelling content creation and keen understanding of his target audience. With a tremendous increase in the demand for digital marketing experts it is vital to be in the forefront and offer an array of services to cater to the needs of the various clientele. iTok Media offers a diverse range of services such as search engine optimization, social media marketing, website content and development, promotional activities and many more. Kianoush states that in order to expand and grow, it is important to focus on client satisfaction. Being a top influencer requires consistency in delivering results and he ensures his clients receive positive outcomes wherein they can measure their growth and profitability. He attributes his success to hard work and determination to accomplish his goal.

An astute businessman, Kianoush had very early on realized that it is wise to create multiple avenues of income instead of realizing on a sole source. Apart from iTok Media, he also has an import-export business with offices based in Turkey and India and a real estate venture. Witnessing success in every aspect of his professional career, Kouchaksaraei has indeed become a market leader who aspires and motivates young individuals to take the leap of faith and make an impact on the world.