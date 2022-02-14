TechHer, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning, has commenced the second phase of its ‘School Tour’ project for students in Nigeria.

The training, which will focus on 700 students drawn from 10 secondary schools in Abuja, is part of the NGO’s previous work to promote digital literacy, especially among women and girls.

In a statement issued on Monday, Soniya Dawarga, TechHer’s programme officer, said the current phase of the project seeks to create partnerships, build volunteer networks, digital literacy clubs, and develop a training curriculum for secondary schools.

According to her, the project will be implemented across selected schools pre-approved by the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) and the Secondary Education Board (SEB), with the specific goal of exposing the students to basic digital literacy skills, career opportunities in technology, and online safety.

In September 2021, the federal capital territory (FCT) administration, through UBEB, approved the project to commence in 10 FCT schools, including Junior Secondary School, Abaji; Junior Secondary School, Kwali; Junior Secondary School, Giri; Junior Secondary School Abuja; Junior Secondary School, Durumi, Mpape, and Junior Secondary School, Area 1.

Others include Government Girls Secondary School, Abaji; Government Secondary School, Bwari; Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada; Government Secondary School, Kwali; Government Secondary School, Kuje; and Model Secondary School, Maitama.

“TechHer is keen to create digital literate communities, especially among disadvantaged communities, including women and youth groups. We are focusing on schools in peri-urban areas of Abuja,” Dawarga said.

“We pioneered the School Tour project in 2019 but experienced a disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that struck in 2020. With the pandemic receding, we have started implementing a second phase focusing on sustainability and community adoption.”

Mignon Alphonso, gender adviser at the Commonwealth of Learning, said the programme is part of efforts to improve access to digital skills for students.

“Creating, engaging, and ensuring women and girls are reflected in technology-related education and careers is important in narrowing the gender digital divide,” Alphonso said.

“COL is excited to be part of this innovative approach that we hope will be replicated for future initiatives of its type.”

The Commonwealth of Learning, created by the Commonwealth Heads of Government, is a Canada-based intergovernmental organisation concerned with promoting and developing distance education and open learning.

Over the years, it has created and widened access to opportunities for learning through distance education and the application of communication technologies to education.

According to TechHer, the School Tour project has reached over 1,000 children in more than 10 rural schools since its inception in 2019.