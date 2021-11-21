What’s your relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari in recent times?

I relate with the president as my president, I respect him, I pray for him. A lot of people who are sycophants and mediocre have tried to distance me from my president. But I remain committed in my prayers of wisdom, knowledge and understanding for the president to succeed. As governor of Benue State, I remain very loyal to the conventional security agencies in my state, we work hand in hand and they have done so well. I commend them, they have done their best, despite the challenges. They have been victims of the terrorist activities that have been going on. To complement their effort, we amended the law, to empower the community volunteer guards to have minimum weapons that are legal.

You once said when the president assumed office in 2015, he meant well but that some people hijacked his administration. Have you ever drawn his attention to this issue?

I wish you had the opportunity to ask the president this question you are asking me. I have done that and I will do it again if I have another opportunity again, I will draw his attention. I have recommended to him what I think will help us salvage this country, because I know, even as governor, the challenges I have and the challenges of Mr President are more than the ones I have. So I have always been objective, I have always been frank to Mr President every time I have the opportunity to discuss with him.

Looking at PDP, many people expected former Senate President David Mark to emerge as the next chairman instead it was Senator Iyorcha Ayu who took the seat with your support. What happened?

It was David Mark who said it should be Ayu, he is an older person and so he felt that his younger brother should be the chairman. Ayu and David Mark are very good brothers and friends. So the same thing Nigerians want from David Mark will be done through Ayu.

Do you think that Ayu’s emergence will give PDP an edge to seize power in 2023?

Nigerians felt PDP did not do well in 2015 and so they changed to what we have today. Nigerians are now in the position to judge between PDP and APC. In 2015 when APC took over, one Dollar was N180 but now, I think it is close to 600 Naira. How many industries are working? Definitely from 2015 till date, several industries have shut down. What was the unemployment percentage in 2015? Today, we cannot even talk about the percentage that we have in this country because so many industries have shut down, government institutions are not working, no more employment at local government, state and federal levels and unemployment has increased to a level that we cannot contain now. The employment we have now is unknown employment, like bandits, like criminals, like kidnappers and others. The fall of PDP in 2015 was the rise of APC but now that APC have proven that they cannot offer anything, they have failed in all sectors; whether economy, security, in empowerment, in job creation, they have failed all round. It is an opportunity for PDP today. Nigerians have spoken to us. PDP governors have agreed to work together to rescue Nigeria which is why we agreed that our chairman and most of the officials of our party would emerge through consensus.

And I tell you, more than 90% of what we did was through consensus, only three positions out of 31 were contested. Yet, we showed a free, fair and transparent process and you can see that there was no appeal, the appeal panel had no job to do because we ensured a free, fair and transparent process and I believe that that is what we’re going to do as we march to 2023. We are going to adopt the consensus arrangement for all elective offices but where we cannot reach a consensus we are going to allow a free electoral process. As a veteran politician of over 40 years, I can tell you that what the National Assembly did is obviously not in the best interest of this country because political parties would have been allowed to evolve a system that would help them bring out candidates of their various political parties. Allowing direct primaries alone will bring up a lot of issues. One is that it is more expensive, it is more disorganised about dealing with the people. I still want to appeal to Mr. President, to reconsider that bill and send it back to the National Assembly, to allow political parties to decide whether direct or indirect primaries depending on what the people want.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will encourage democratic norms, because in indirect primaries, it is the same people that elect those people. In the electoral college, everybody is under one roof, so it is easy to ensure transparency, fairness and equity at that level.

But in direct primaries INEC does not have the capacity to monitor them. In my state for instance with 276 council wards, INEC does not have the capacity to send people to monitor primaries there. Also, political parties do not have the resources to take care of the large number of people who are going to be involved in conducting the primary.

But people are saying that the lawmakers put the direct primaries clause as a means of checking the enormous power that the governors wield in the state and the powers they will, usually when…?

I am not sure that that is what they have said, because the direct primaries will even give the governors more powers to do what they want if they so wish. For me, I believe in equity, fairness, justice and transparency in the conduct of primaries. But speaking honestly, if any governor wants to manipulate the system, the direct primaries will be easier for them to manipulate compared to indirect primaries because in indirect primaries, everybody is there with the governor. But in direct primaries, not everyone will be there.

And so the governor can find a way of sending those electoral officers at the party level who will conduct the primaries. But when it is indirect primaries, those who are elected by the people from their various council wards as the statutory delegates, they converge in the Electoral College and everybody is here. So if there is any form of injustice the people will resist it right there in the presence of the governor. But in the case of direct primaries the governor has access to the whole system and no one can stop him.

You have advised the president to return the bill to the National Assembly. But will that not jeopardise the entire electoral reform process considering that we have a little over 14months to the next general elections and the National Assembly has less than one month to sit before they go on their Christmas holiday?

You have said that they still have up to 30 days. However, this is not the first time that the president will return a bill to the National Assembly, it can be done within one week. The point I am making is that the law should allow for political parties to decide on direct or indirect primaries.

What’s your reaction to the report of the Lagos panel on the EndSAR protest?

Let me say that I’ve not really read that report, so it’s difficult for me to comment on that. But one thing that is central is that justice should be done, that is all I can say. I believe in justice, let there be justice at all times. This is a Lagos State incident, so I think the questions should be reserved for the governor of Lagos State. In Benue State, we had our own version of the EndSAR protest but it was very peaceful and the youths or those who were abused made their points and we also set up a panel which had formal written recommendations. So that of Benue is different from that of Lagos, in fact I personally came out and received the protesters and I took into consideration the issues that were raised.

Following the disappearance and the eventual confirmation of our colleague, Tordue Salem’s death, you issued a statement, commiserating with the family and pledged to ensure justice for him. Few hours later Police paraded one Clement Itoro who claimed to have knocked him down with his vehicle and ran away. Does this position put an end to the pledge of going the whole length to ensure that justice is done and the perpetrator brought to book?

I think the investigation is ongoing. So I will wait. But as my subject who was declared missing and later alleged to have been found, someone alleged that he was responsible for the killing. The police are still investigating, I wait for the report and then I make my judgment.