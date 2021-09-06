Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa West Senatorial District at the weekend denied any form of intra-party feud in its fold.

The denial came at an event where the party hosted former governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, his successor Governor Douye Diri, and two others to a grand reception.

At the reception tagged “Unity Rally” were the deputy governor Lawrence Erhukjiakpor and the member of the House of Representatives for Ekeremor/Sagbama Constituency, Hon. Fred Agbedi.

Dickson denied any rift between him and the governor over the administration of the state, saying the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state remain united.

The former governor said he deliberately maintained a distance from the incumbent administration as he desired to give his successor a respectable distance to operate.

Dickson told the mammoth crowd of party supporters who defied the heavy rainfall to attend the reception that he was constantly in touch with Diri, especially on issues bordering on the development of the state. He recalled with delight how the PDP emerged victorious in the last governorship election and expressed the optimism that the party would continue to win future elections in the state.

Diri declared that the PDP remains the party of choice for Bayelsans and would be difficult to beat in any election in the state.

Governor Diri said the party was firmly rooted in the state and had embarked on projects that have endeared it to the people, urging the people of Bayelsa West to close ranks in order to consolidate on the party’s achievements.

He thanked them for the honour done him and other leaders of the district and solicited their continuous support, stressing that government alone cannot deliver development to the state.