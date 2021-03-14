INNEH BARTH examines reactions trailing the federal government’s plan to spend £4.2 recovered from former Delta State governor James Ibori on projects outside the state.

There have been mixed reactions over the federal government’s plan to use the £4.2 recovered from James Ibori on key projects across the country.

The repatriation of the money followed a memorandum of understanding the United Kingdom signed with the Nigerian government to return £4.2 million stolen by James Ibori.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, announced this last Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Justice in Abuja. Laing said the money was recovered from friends and family members of the former governor.

She said the habit of siphoning money from Nigeria to the UK had affected the level of trust between the two countries.

Laing warned that the UK would no longer be used as a destination for looters to siphon proceeds of crimes.

The Nigerian government had said the recovered money would be used to fund the Lagos-Ibadan road, Abuja-Kano road, and the second Niger Bridge.

The plan however does not go down well with various stakeholders in Delta State who have argued that there is no moral justification for the state or federal government to spend the money.

Ibori, the governor of Delta State between 1999 and 2007, was on Tuesday, April 17, 2012, sentenced to 13 years in prison by the Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

He was arrested in Dubai on May 13, 2010 on an international warrant after being declared wanted by the UK Metropolitan Police.

Police officers in Nigeria had earlier tried to arrest Ibori at his country home in Oghara, Delta State, but they were forced to retreat by his supporters. He was jailed in the UK in 2012 and had since served his time and returned to Nigeria.

The state government has indicated it readiness to challenge the federal government’s plan on the recovered fund in the Supreme Court.

The commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, while reacting to the news of the repatriation of the fund which according to the attorney general and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), would be used to complete the ongoing construction of the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Road and Lagos-Ibadan road said, “We will try to take advantage of the legal system for the federal government to correct the injustice that they are about to commit to us as a state.

“If you are fairly certain that the fund you are about to repatriate left Delta State because of those who have ruled the state in the past, on what basis would you now take the money elsewhere, under what law?”

He said the federal government can only take a percentage of the cost of recovery and distribute the fund on federal highways in the state.

South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has also vehemently opposed the federal government’s plan. He also threatened to mobilize elders in the state to court if the government goes ahead with the plan.

Clark said the money belongs to the Delta State government and not the federal government.

He said Delta elders would take the federal government to court over the matter and asked the state government to follow suit, since it is the rightful owner of the money.

“I was shocked because the money does not belong to the federal government as was the case of late General Sani Abacha, which money was paid to the federal government by the American government and it was used by government because it is their money taken from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The case here is different; the money belongs to the Delta State government, so we are taking them to court to explain why they are appropriating the money belonging to Delta State.

“Roads in Niger Delta and Delta State are bad, the condition of the East-West road in the Niger Delta which is the most important economic road in Nigeria, is pitiable.

“The federal government has not been able to repair or rehabilitate any of the federal roads in Niger Delta and Delta State. Take the Benin-Warri road, it has completely collapsed and even the partial work by the Delta State government did not solve the problem. A journey of one hour now takes six hours or more.

“Sapele-Agbor road is a federal road that was awarded to a contractor by the federal government and it has been abandoned. Why the federal government does not want to use this £4.2million to rehabilitate the important Sapele-Agbor road via Eku and Abraka, we do not understand.

“We see it as a sign of deliberate oppression and provocation of our people. Perhaps they are tired of the Niger Delta. If that is the situation, let them go on since what they want is a problem in the Niger Delta. We cannot be taken for granted in our country.

“As I earlier said, we are ready to go to court over this money. It belongs to Delta State and should be used in Delta State and we will not allow this oppression to continue.”

Lending his voice against the federal government, the executive assistant to the governor of Delta State on communications, Barrister Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, advised the federal government not to use Delta’s recovered funds for projects outside the state, saying such move was inconsistent with certain provisions of the constitution of the country as amended.

He said the money must be used for state and federal projects within Delta, pointing out that what the APC national government under President Muhammadu Buhari planned to do with the money amounted to ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’.

He said the federal government did not do well by unilaterally deciding what to do with the money without recourse to due process of negotiating with the state government and the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He added that under subsisting laws, the property of Delta state cannot be confiscated, diverted or used by the federal government under the guise of fight against corruption as can be deduced from the present scenario.

However, the Oghara Development Union, (ODU) Lagos branch, in defence of Chief James Ibori, said the federal government must compel the British government to repatriate £6.2 million and not £4.2 million being worth of properties which the British government claimed to be a portion of investments of Chief James Ibori’s associates in the United Kingdom.

ODU posited that Ibori was a renowned businessman with considerable measure of wealth before he became governor of Delta State in 1999, adding that some of the properties captured in the UK scenario were purchased in cash and through bank loans before 1999.

The group urged the federal government to insist that every penny that has been forfeited by James Ibori’s associates in the London trial should be returned to Nigeria. Ibori is from Oghara town in the Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

The union said in a statement signed by Sunday Agbofodoh, the general secretary: “The Oghara Development Union stands squarely with Chief Ibori in maintaining his innocence, and so without conceding that Ibori was guilty as charged, and specifying that the forfeited houses were not bought with illicit funds, we nevertheless call on Nigeria to insist that the full worth of the three buildings seized through a court order be repatriated to Nigeria.”

The union said as the United Kingdom claimed to be acting without ulterior motives on Nigeria’s behalf, all the monies forfeited should be returned to Nigeria.

The union said it had followed the case diligently and knew that the sum forfeited was £6.2 million and not £4.2 million. It said Nigeria should oppose UK’s “hypocrisy” and insist that the entire sum be returned to Nigeria, or the UK would have been engaged in witch-hunting Ibori for profit by withholding £2 million.

It said Nigeria should also demand for the interest on the £6.2 million since 2012 because the money would not have sat idly in the bank without attracting interest.

The ODU added that all assets linked to Ibori were purchased using funds lawfully and properly obtained and some were bought before Ibori became Governor.

“Ibori’s businesses and the monies that accrued to them were not hidden from the London and Nigerian “persecutors”. The London police filed in court a paper which showed that one of Ibori’s companies, Mer Engineering, was earning over $7 million annually.

“The forfeited London house linked to the first lady of Delta State when Ibori was governor, the Hampstead property, is owned by a family trust. The property was purchased by the company, MER Engineering, which shareholding was held by his family trust. MER had obtained facility loan from NNB, a Nigerian bank. The value of this property at the time of its purchase was £2.1 million, which was covered by the NNB facility of well over £3 million meant for working capital and financing of assets.

“The second property belonged to Miss Udoamaka Okoronkwo, and was purchased for £249, 000 through mortgage. Miss Udoamaka is a successful business woman as can be seen from the facility letter dated 19 December 2005 from a bank in favour of her company, Sagicon Nig, Ltd for N121 million (£1.5 million).

“The third property, very modest, belonged to Ibori’s sister, a UK resident, which she purchased for £140, 000. Her husband is a former Federal Permanent Secretary.

ODU said: “As a court ordered that the buildings be forfeited, however unjustly, all the monies realised MUST return to Nigeria. It is on record that Ibori was a successful businessman before he became governor in May 1999, involved in oil logistics (upstream) and trading (downstream). One of his companies, MER Engineering (Nig Ltd), was established in 1992, seven years before he became governor. He was publisher of a national newspaper called “Diet” now called “Daily Independent”.

Also, Ibori had a consultancy job with the federal government, with a tripartite agreement between him, the FG and the law firm Washington Christian of USA from which he earned between US$ 3 million to US$ 5 million annually, after successfully reaching the specified goals.

Oghenesivbe argued that what is obtainable under the law and in the instant case, is for the federal government to deduct legal charges, including cost of logistics and remit the balance to the Delta State government, saying if a father assisted his son to recover his property, that singular effort does not automatically deny the son of his legitimate ownership of the recovered property.

According to him, the other alternative is for the federal government to consult the Delta State governor and the government to reach an amicable agreement on how to use the fund to initiate or complete critical state and federal government projects in Delta State, and not to divert it to federal projects in other states of the federation while neglecting the genuine owner of the money.

Rising in defence of their state, the nine House of Representatives members from Delta State have equally urged the federal government to consult the Delta State government upon completion of investigation of the repatriation process before spending the £4.2m.

The lawmakers insisted that the money should be taken to the state while noting that the actual amount is £6.2m, and not £4.2m.

The lawmakers also resolved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recovery and planned disbursement of the money.

The House unanimously adopted a motion jointly asking the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, to “stop forthwith further appropriation and or disbursement of recovered loot of the £4.2m pending the final determination of the matter by the House.”

The minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who moved the motion on behalf of his colleagues from Delta, said the House was aware that the said recovered fund belongs to Delta State and as such, ought to be refunded to the coffers of the Delta State government for developmental purposes.

“The House is aware that assets seized by EFCC from states were returned to such states, i.e., Bayelsa and Abia states, etc.

“The House is worried that if the federal government is allowed to appropriate the funds without recourse to the Delta State government, the people of Delta State will be short-changed, deprived of their legitimate resources to improve the economy of the state as well as provide the requisite infrastructural development for their benefit.”