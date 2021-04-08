The concept initiator of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, Discover Ekiti, has commended Ekiti – State Governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi for his immeasurable support in the success of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari – 3 held on Monday 5 April on Abanijorin Rock, Odo – Uro, Iyin Ekiti, and Ekiti –State.

Mr Peculiar Ekiran, President of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari described Governor Fayemi as a proactive Governor who did not only approved the hosting of the event which attracted over 350 hikers to Ekiti, but encouraged the Office of his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to collaborate effectively with the branding, packaging and organization of the event which was flagged off by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism , Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare.

He said the success recorded in the 3rd Edition would not have been astounding and remarkable without the energetic and passionate support and strategic reinforcement from the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Tourism Development being superintended by Wale Ojo – Lanre.

He described Dr Fayemi as a Governor who understands that tourism is private sector driven and should not be bugged with bureaucracy and red-tapism and thus created the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development as a bridge or liaison house between the public tourism sector and private tourism sector.

Mr Ekiran said “Our collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Tourism Development on Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari – 3 was a bountiful exercise in public-private partnership, a concept which provided a rich platform for us to network, reach out to larger stakeholders engage in a purposeful relationship with tourism practitioners and gained a wider mileage in contacts and syndicated participation in Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari – 3 “

He pointed out that Discover Ekiti was also indebted to Sterling Bank which was the official product sponsor of the event, Voki, a private organization that is in love with Ekiti State, Fearless drink, Fabian Hotel, Davies Hotel Ibadan, Motif Funland, Triple G Ecotourism Solutions, Waka Tour, and several individuals who contributed in one form or the other at making the Hike a success.

Mr Ekiran revealed that with the spectacular success of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari – 3 of Abanijorin Rocks, the preparation for Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari – 4 would commence in earnest.