There is a general feeling of uneasiness in Lagos, following the killing of a senior police officer attached to the Lagos State Police Command.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the police officer, Kazeem Sumonu Abonde, a chief superintendent of police, attached to the Operations Department of the Command who was brutally killed by the hoodlums during a raid on criminal hideouts in Ajao Estate, of the state.

It was further gathered that the incident happened when tactical teams of the command comprising men drawn from RRS, Taskforce, Ajao Estate Division and other divisions were carrying out raids of identified flashpoints and enforcing the ban on use of motorcycles in restricted areas in the Estate and similar places in the state.

Confirming the tragic incident, the command’s spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police said the exercise was a routine proactive approach aimed at curtailing activities of armed robbers and other criminal elements in the state.

He said similar exercises were carried out in the past in other parts of the state which have resulted in reduction in crimes in the areas.

“After the successful operations which led to the arrest of some of the suspects, other criminal elements and hoodlums in their large numbers laid siege to the exit of the estate and attacked the policemen with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“Unfortunately, during the fatal attack, CSP Kazeem Sumonu Abonde attached to the Operations Department of the Command was brutally killed by the hoodlums”

He stated that the DPO Ajao Estate, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP,Abdullahi Malla and other police officers equally sustained varying degrees of injuries while the corpse of the deceased officer has been deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital for autopsy.

He stressed the commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the attack on the policemen who were carrying out legitimate duty at the time and has directed that a discreet investigation into the incident should be carried out immediately.