By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja With Agency reports

The world number one, Novak Djokovic has long reigned as the king of Melbourne Park but on today he faces a major threat to his throne in heavyweight clash with Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

Djokovic, has won all eight of his previous Australian Open finals – as well as being unbeaten in nine semi-finals – and against the rest of the field, he would be the heavy favourite to win a ninth title in Melbourne.

Djokovic cruise past Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 53 minutes in semi-final to reach his ninth final in of the Australian Open as Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 7-5 to have another opportunity to land a first Grand Slam title.

Djokovic has never lost a final at this tournament, and has only twice been taken to five sets (2012 and 2020).

Djokovic leads Medvedev 4-3 in the head-to-head. At Grand Slams the Serb is 1-0 up, having defeated Medvedev at Melbourne in 2019.

But the Russian has won three of their last four meetings, out of which three were played on hardcourts. Medvedev recently defeated Djokovic at the ATP Finals, winning 6-3, 6-3 in the round-robin stage.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka is an Australian Open champion once again.

The 23-year-old achieved her twenty-first consecutive win on yesterday at Rod Laver Arena in the women’s singles final, defeating American Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Osaka earned her fourth Grand Slam.

Osaka last won the Australian Open in 2019, while No. 22 seed Brady had never previously been in a Grand Slam final.