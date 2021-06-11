House of Representatives yesterday urged the federal and Niger State governments to rescue the 136 students who were abducted from Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi local government area of the state.

The House also expressed the plight of the students and urged the federal government to maintain constant collaboration with the Niger State government for their immediate release.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon Saidu Abdullahi on behalf of the Niger State caucus in the House.

The motion also called for the deployment of drones and helicopters in the insecurity-prone areas of Niger State to identify illegal camps of bandits and defeat them permanently.

According to Hon Abdullahi, “For the past few months Niger State has been making critical headlines in the news due to the worsening activities of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram elements.

“The House is informed that: there was a mass abduction of about 136 Children from Mallam Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi LGA, Niger State recently; two weeks after the abduction, the children are still in captivity.

“The House is worried that these elements have been gruesomely torturing and killing innocent lives; destroying critical infrastructure and properties; carting away foodstuffs, rustling cattle and domestic animals; and instilling fears, tensions and anxieties in the minds of people across the state and country.”

“The House further notes that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered, specifically states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

“The House is disturbed that the operations of the Nigerian Military, NPF, DSS and NSCDC in the affected LGAs and generally in the States in tackling different kinds of internal security threats, have not yielded the desired result.”

The lawmakers, therefore, called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities to bring relief to the affected persons, just as they mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.