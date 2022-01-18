The domestic stock market yesterday kicked off the trading week bearish as negative outing by BUA Foods Plc and 21 others pushed the market lower by N29 billion.

The All-Share Index declined by 55.01 per cent, representing a decrease of 0.12 per cent, to close at 44,399.66 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value lost N29 billion to close at N23.922 trillion.

The market negative performance was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; BUA Foods, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup), International Breweries, Lafarge Africa and Fidson Healthcare.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said: “we expect a rebound in the subsequent trading session as investors position ahead of full year, 2021 earnings results.”

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 22 stocks lost relative to 16 gainers. The Initiates Plc (TIP) recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at 44 kobo, per share. SUNU Assurance followed with a gain of 9.68 per cent to close at 34 kobo, while Eterna rose by 6.95 per cent to close at N6.00, per share.

Wapic Insurance up by 6.25 per cent to close at 51 kobo, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance appreciated by 4.48 per cent to close at 70 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Veritas Kapital Assurance led the losers’ chart by 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo, per share.

