The chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Abuja branch, Mrs. Racheal Adejoh-Andrew has urged all the 36 states of the federation to domesticate the Violent Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to help curb Gender Based Violence (GBV) since some abusers hide under culture to perpetrate the act.

Mrs. Andrew stated this over the weekend in Abuja during an advocacy walk by the organization as part of activities to commemorate 2020 international day for the elimination of violence against women.

She said widowhood practice, spousal battery forceful ejection from home, spousal abandonment, forced dependence (sometimes we have men who tell their wives not to work, they force the women to live on them) are different forms of abuse that must be criminalized.

The FIDA chairperson further said that once states adopt the VAPP act, no one will hide under culture and abuse anyone as they will be prosecuted accordingly.

Mrs. Andrew said “We discover over time that one of the tools men use to perpetrate domestic violence on women is when the women don’t have earning power, so all of these things are crimes. The law that captures it at the moment is the VAPP act and that is why you see that across the states, across the nation there is a push, there is a yearning that this act be adopted in all the states of the nation so that people will know that they just can’t wake up and behave to people anyhow and hide under culture.

“Because if you talk about widowhood practices for instance, people hide under culture and say, ‘that is how we do it in our place’ but by the time there is a legislation which criminalizes it, it becomes irrelevant whether you know about the provisions of that law or not, so long as you default that law, you will be caught under it and you will be prosecuted and brought to face the wrought of the law.

“There are sentences attached to each of those offences once a conviction is secured”.

She also said if everyone come together as stakeholder to condemn this act, with a willingness and zeal on the part of those who are to implement the law, this menace will be curbed sooner than we expect.