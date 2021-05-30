According to the United Nations, in developing countries, 87 per cent of girls enroll in primary school, but only 39 per cent finish lower secondary. This means that girls are more likely to drop out of school than boys.

Girls’ attendance in formal school reduces the incidences of early marriage, early childbearing, high rates of HIV/AIDS, long hours of domestic and/or labor market work, and enhances gender equality. The earlier a girl drops out of school, the more vulnerable she becomes.

Research has proven that Girl child education reduces the probability of infant mortality by 5 to 10 percent, and a child born to a mother who can read is 50 percent more likely to live beyond age 5.

A UN global estimate shows that 62 million girls , half of whom are adolescents, are not in school. And the disparity in gender in education remains quite real worldwide, with 78 percent of girls dropping out of school, compared to 48 percent of boys.

The US estimates that over 27 million people are trafficked all over the world annually and out of this large number of persons forced into exploitative labour, over 70% are females.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Nigeria (NAPTIP) reports that 68% of victims of trafficking are females and an average of 52% of this number are children below the age of 18 years old.

The vulnerability of women cannot be over emphasized when dealing with issues of Human Trafficking and sexual and gender based violence which has become a global phenomenon.

Globally, statistics show that women are more trafficked than men, this not to say that men are not trafficked.

A Large numbers of Nigerian girls are held in sex slavery in other countries in West Africa such as Benin, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya and Niger etc. Their vulnerability to trafficking can be attributed to factors such as sexuality which is the belief that women are sexual objects and should live their lives pleasing men. In many societies, women and girls are only seen as sex slaves and baby making machine. As soon as a girl approaches puberty, they assume that she is ready for marriage and marry her off to just any man. Such girls who are neither educated nor employed end up as miserable housewives that are vulnerable to all forms of abuse including sexual exploitation.

Ignorance/lack of education has made many women more vulnerable. Many women do not even know their rights and because they are not educated, they have no voice and will rather hide under the banner of ignorance to endure whatever is thrown at them. This is the reason why I am a strong advocate of free and compulsory education for both boys and girls. Most of the times, people canvass for education for girls and women forgetting that if we do not also educate boys and men, the circle of abuse may still continue because in most cases, these girls and women end up with boys and men who have no regards for women.

Sociocultural Factors such as the belief that ladies can never do well in leadership, business, academics, etc. The wrong belief that women are best kept as housewives has kept many women with great potentials in their shell and this has made them even more vulnerable.

Negative masculinity which entails men using their manly features against the female especially through the use of physical strength to threaten to intimidate women into silence is also an enabler of female vulnerability.

Another factor is gender discrimination. In many societies, women are not expected to be seen and heard. They are relegated to the background and must wallow in silence and swallow whatever is thrown their way. Women in turn end up passing this to their children by telling them to endure all things and thus the culture of silence is sustained. This gender discrimination is also pronounced in many families where female children are regarded as second class citizens and are made to endure all forms of bullying from their male counterpart.

The syndrome of women pulling down women is also another unhealthy practice that makes women more vulnerable than they already are. Women should encourage each other and serve as a ladder that builds up other women. We must realize that when women come together, we can achieve more.

Unhealthy practices such as early marriage, genital mutilation, harmful widowhood practices and other similar forms of abuse that exposes women to harm should be totally abolished.

Women must be encouraged to build the right self-esteem as this is very necessary in life. The right self-esteem means that although men and women are not in a competition, they can be partners in progress. Women can also contest elective positions and win and help in developing the nation.