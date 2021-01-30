By Jonathan Nda – Isaiah,

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Tuesday decision to finally see reasons to relieve the country’s former security chiefs of their positions and appoint new ones.

In a statement signed by its Co-National Spokesman, Mark Adebayo, the opposition CUPP states that, “We note that though the decision was late in coming, it is still a welcome development being what all right-thinking Nigerians have been clamouring for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CUPP called on the new service chiefs to settle down quickly and work hard not to disappoint Nigerians who have been calling for the injection of fresh blood into the system.

With the new service chiefs in place, he said opposition political parties have found it very important to call on President Buhari to remove the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno Rtd, whose office and responsibilities are critical to the achievement of comprehensive security all over the country but hasn’t used the high esteem of his office in any productive ways since his appointment as NSA.

According to them, the reason for this call is not farfetched saying that, “we believe that Major-Gen Monguno was part of the gross failure associated with the tenure of the former security chiefs and his continued presence in office will make the success Buhari intended to achieve with the changes very difficult, if not completely impossible.”

He said “It is important that the NSA be replaced so that the process of injecting fresh bloods can be completed.

“The new security chiefs need a clean slate to succced as to avoid being tied to the springs of the past fatal failures. This call is both patriotic and totally apolitical because as a responsible opposition, we cannot afford to play politics with the collective security of all Nigerians.

“It would be to the highest interests of Nigeria for the president heed this call and act on it immediately.”