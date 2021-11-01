Kwara State government has appealed to medical doctors in its employ to shelve their planned strike action in public interest.

The government asked the doctors to consider the plight of patients in public hospitals, who will bear the brunts of such industrial action.

The permanent secretary of the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, made the appeal while addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday.

Ayinla said that the government has met all the demands of the doctors and as well putting salary adjustment at 70 per cent.

He said the government went that far inspite of its lean purse because of the importance it attaches to the health and wellness of the people of the state.

Ayinla added: “We are dismayed by the decision of the doctors to hold a warning strike despite the unprecedented commitments of the government to their welfare.

“While it is the right of labour unions to press for the rights and welfare of their members, it is important to state that this administration has done so well for the health sector and it is prepared to do a lot more within available resources.

“Notwithstanding the strike, government remains committed to the agreements already reached in the unprecedented marathon meeting personally chaired by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for much of Sunday, October 31, 2021.

“We urge our medical doctors to consider immediate suspension of the action while government implements the 70% proposal that its finances can struggle with at this time. Suspension of the action will reaffirm the time-honoured belief of health workers in the sanctity of human life and stability of the public health system.”