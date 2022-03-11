National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members to ignore online messages from some criminals offering postings to preferred locations.

It maintained that postings and relocation are done free of charge, and warned them against making payments to anyone for the purposes.

In a statement by the deputy director, press and public relations, NYSC, Emeka Mgbemena, it said the director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, issued the warning while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream One corps members at the Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Fanisau, Jigawa State.

He also warned that it was criminal to present fake medical reports for the purpose of obtaining concessional postings, adding that anyone caught doing so would face the full wrath of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DG lamented the situation whereby some prospective corps members with serious illnesses concealed their conditions in the course of registering for enlistment in the national service.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of Management has been drawn to a social media account, purported to be NYSC official account, requesting unsuspecting corps members and prospective corps members to contact the promoters for the underlisted services; concessional deployment, concessional posting and age reduction for those above 30 years.

“ All NYSC stakeholders should note that the said account is fake, as NYSC shall never advertise, or indulge in such illegality,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT