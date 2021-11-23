Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tread cautiously on Igbo leaders’ request for the release of the founder of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said the North would hold Buhari responsible for the blood of northerners who are being killed on the alleged instructions of Kanu if he is granted unconditional release.

CNG has condemned the recent move by the Igbo leaders for the unconditional release of the IPOB leaders, which it described as uncivilised.

Speaking during a press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre yesterday the spokesman of the group Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Sulaiman said any attempt by President Buhari to accede to the demand to release without prosecuting and punishing Kanu will inadvertently reduce Nigeria to a completely lawless state.

CNG cautioned Buhari to reclaim his statesmanship by refusing to be cajoled or coerced into taking an inappropriate decision because the North would no longer remain idle when its people are deliberately targeted and massacred while the perpetrators are shielded by criminal bigots who pose as leaders.

According to the CNG, the atrocities committed by Kanu are unpardonable and no amount of plea would make the president succumb to pressure and ensure his unconditional release.

CNG which goes down to memory lane said since early 2020 Kanu had been instigating the proscribed IPOB to continue to mastermind mindless attacks and destruction of national security assets, democratic symbols and wanton killings of about 400 security personnel and orphaned their families.

“Since 2021 Kanu continues to play a major role in the ongoing insurgency in Southern Nigeria as his Eastern Security Network (ESN) battles the nation’s Security forces,” the groups alleged.

CNG said, “Throughout these years the Igbo leaders who are today all over the place seeking his unconditional release never deemed it necessary to call him to order to create any distance from his atrocious activities against the state and collective mayhem against Nigerians and the North.”

While commenting on the Igbo leaders seeking to free Kanu and Buhari’s pledge, the groups said, “The composition of the Igbo elders group has vindicated the position we have espoused since 2017, that the diabolical scheme planned and exhibited in the criminal actions of Kanu and IPOB is fully supported morally and politically by the vast majority of the pliant Igbo leaders.”