Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has urged people of the state to defend themselves against bandits instead of waiting for security personnel.

Speaking yesterday in Gusau during a prayer session organized by the state government to seek divine intervention against banditry, the governor said; “The insecurity situation has defied solution, as such people should defend themselves.

“My government has approved that whenever the bandits attack you, do not wait for security personnel to come to your rescue, you should rise up and protect yourselves.

“My government has also planned to recruit locals from each community who will be in charge of monitoring their villages to ensure that the bandits do not attack them.

“I am calling on the traditional rulers and community leaders to make sure that only people of proven integrity are recruited,” he said.

Matawalle also urged traditional rulers to expose criminals in their communities and those conniving with the bandits. The state government cancelled the June 12 Democracy Day events.