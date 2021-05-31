The director for Detroit 2030 District program, Connie Lilley has disclosed that Downtown Detroit issued 283 building permits worth over $2.1million since January 2019, adding that over 48 major building development or redevelopment projects had taken place since 2014.

She stated this yesterday in Detroit, Michigan while briefing journalists during the Virtual Reporting Tour (VRT), organised by Washington Foreign Press Centre (FPC), an arm of the U.S. Department of State in collaboration with Meridian International Center.

Detroit 2030 District is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) program for building owners and managers, professionals and other stakeholders, aimed at reducing energy, water usage and greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 2030.

Speaking on, “Utilising Public Private Partnership (PPP) to Reduce Emissions in Detroit”, she said that about 40 businesses and 40 nonprofits are backing the program, in addition with funding from the State of Michigan and grant from the Department of Energy.

Lilley said the Detroit river attracts more than 3.5 million visitors annually and had remained open during the pandemic, saying that 50 to 60 percent of the residents use other modes of transportation like bikes, mopeds, city bus, local train and people mover, which is a train above the ground.

The director emphasised that before the COVID-19 pandemic, Detroit was a hub for research and development and manufacturing for auto companies as well as other types of products, even as she was optimistic that the city would bounce back.

She stated that the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy invested over $200 million in the revitalization of the riverfront, just as she added that the district is working with 200 buildings that were encouraged to share their data through Energy Star Portfolio Manager in order to create a carbon-free atmosphere inside and outside the buildings.

Lilley said that buildings accounted for about 50 to 75 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Detroit due to the activities of manufacturing and automobile companies, even as there large numbers of aging buildings in the city.

To this end, she emphasised that the program is creating green homes for low-income earners where utilities would not be more than about 30 percent of their income, saying that a private bank in Detroit invested $250 million into the project.

On insecurity, she added, “We are known as maybe a high crime city, but like all cities, we have crime. But from my perspective, we are always moving in the right direction as far as safety. We have a wonderful police force. We have a wonderful chief of police and a wonderful mayor.

Our university downtown, Wayne State University, is actually one of the safest universities in the state”.