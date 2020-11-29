By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Dozens of worshippers escaped death on Saturday night when an explosive suspected to be dynamite exploded at Christian Universal Church International, Azikiwe Street, Mile 3, Port Harcourt.

The church was founded by Reverend Nlemanya Wike, father of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eye-witness said two persons were arrested by youths of the area in connection with the explosion before the arrival of men of the Eagle Crack of the Nigerian Police.

It was gathered that although the impact of the explosion on the Church building was minimal, men of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies were on ground to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

Advertisements

Details later