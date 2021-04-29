The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured indigenous oil and gas trainers of more collaboration towards sustainable human capacity development, for the benefit of stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas value-chain.

Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, gave the assurance on Wednesday while receiving the “Oil and Gas Innovative Award” at the 2021 Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) Conference.

Auwalu said, “Let me reassure all our partners of DPR’s commitment and collaboration towards sustainable human capacity development for the benefit of all stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas value-chain. In this, we look forward to enhanced collaboration with indigenous training organisations.

“For us at the DPR, our role as business enablers and opportunity providers positions us strategically as a driving force in the use of technology and application of technical

know-how, thereby entrenching sustainable partnerships to grow our indigenous capacity.’’

He said the DPR would continue to play the leading role and provide needed direction for the benefit of the industry.

Auwalu said the recent inauguration of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari was aimed at reducing cost, enhancing safety and adding value to the industry.

He said, “Accordingly, we must continue to collaborate and leverage our individual strength for mutually beneficial outcome. This is the pivotal role that the Department will continue to play as industry leader. To this end, the DPR is proud to be associated with OGTAN because our drive to build industry capacity is synchronous with that of the renowned organisation. Over the years, OGTAN has maintained its reputation as the “gold standard” of independent training service providers in the oil and gas sector.

“OGTAN was established to develop indigenous capacity for the Nigerian oil and gas industry in line with the mandate of the department and other agencies of government such as Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.’’