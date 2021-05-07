BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

While the realm of beauty and aesthetics is often stigmatised for the deeply-invasive procedures that can take ages to recover from, Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar, a cosmetic doctor, is completely reinventing the industry.

Dr. El Muntasar is known in his field as an innovator and a pioneer. With a charming and approachable image on social media, he has over 636,000 followers on Instagram alone. Happy to share insights and knowledge about the medical aesthetics world, Dr. Ahmed not only works with top-name celebrities but is on his way to becoming one.

Dr. Ahmed began his medical education early on. He moved from his native Libya when he was 16 and pursued his education in the United Kingdom, learning from the world’s best surgeons.

After graduation with a BSc Honors in Biomedical Science from the elite University of St. Andrew’s in Scotland, Dr. El Muntasar continued on to complete his medical degree at the University of Manchester and trained through the British Association of Dermatologists and Royal College of Surgeons.

Doctors Should Put the Patient at the Heart of Everything:

It was during his time at the East Lancashire Teaching Hospital that Dr. Ahmed became deeply passionate about patient safety. He served as the leader of the Quality Improvement Committee at the hospital, seeking new ways to minimize patient recovery time and ease procedures.

“To me, the patient always comes first. This is why I developed new methods for non-surgical procedures where patients can recover much faster, with less pain, and still get their desired results,” shares Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar.

Pioneering A New Method:

The non-surgical method that Dr. Ahmed is known for allows his patients to significantly decrease the stress of cosmetic enhancement and feel much more comfortable about the industry as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never been afraid to explore alternative, unconventional methods. When creative thinking meets technology, innovation happens,” he says.

Dr. Ahmed has a thriving practice that currently has three locations in the United Kingdom and keeps growing; his celebrity clients are raving about his work and his efforts to go above and beyond for each patient. “I love innovation. It matches my personality, and I’ll always continue pushing for it,” he says. Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar is poised for success on an international scale and hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams to the fullest.