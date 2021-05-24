Leadership, General Norman Schwarzkopf had postulated, is a potent combination of strategy and character. Schwartzkopf who led the US military to victory during the Iraq war in the early 90s, further said that if a leader must choose between the two, character should be preferred over strategy. Among those character traits that successful public servants should possess is punctuality, the respect for other people’s time. As Martins J. Ashton says, “punctuality is a courteous complement the intelligent person pays to his associates”.

In this regard, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, has consistently extended this courteous complement not just to associates but her staff and the citizens which she serves. In fact, she is always the first to arrive the office, sometimes even before personal staff and civil servants; she attends meetings and public functions on or before the appointed time. On several occasions, she would arrive venue of events while organizers were still setting up. Likewise, she schedules her personal engagements with clock-like precision. For Dr Balarabe, there is no “African time” in whatever she does.

In a Town Hall meeting hosted by the Hausa service of Voice of America, on 3rd December 2020, veteran broadcaster Madina Dauda Nadabo was amazed at Dr Balarabe’s punctuality to the event. Openly, she praised the Deputy Governor for coming on time, describing her as an uncommon Nigerian public office holder. This may be uncommon for Madina Dauda and other outsiders, but for Dr Balarabe and other senior government officials as well as her staff, being on time is very common and habitual to the Deputy Governor.

Significantly, respect for time was inculcated in the Deputy Governor by her father, the venerable Alhaji Abubakar Sanga, an educationist and retired public servant, who is known for his firmness, high moral standards and discipline. This upbringing has remained with her from secondary school, to the university, up to her tenure as Consultant Public Health Physician in Abuja. As the Number Two Citizen of the state, the huge responsibility that she is saddled with has not changed her. Attending endless meetings, reading through memos, reports, documents, taking decisions and attending to other state matters, Dr Balarabe has not abandoned the personal discipline of punctuality and hard work.

As Deputy Governor, she supervises 19 MDAs, chairs committees and heads Boards and also chairs two of the five Policy Councils of the state government, namely the Human Capital Development and Procurement Monitoring Councils. Remarkably, she wades through this workload without losing her cool and trade-mark smile. As a wife, a mother, and grandmother, she manages the home front with the same sense of duty and compassion. In fact, her tough work regime and respect for time contrast with her milk of human kindness as Dr Balarabe cares for people’s welfare and wellbeing. She always finds time to visit and share the joys and sorrows of those working with her, close associates, family members and ex class mates, by attending their weddings, naming ceremonies and commiserating with them when they lose loved ones.

Specifically, on October 13th, 2019, she attended the naming and dedication of the child of Hon Tanimu Musa, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Sabon Tasha, even though Musa is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, where he represents Kachia constituency. At the event, she spoke about living a life of gratitude to God and doing good to all people irrespective of political or religious differences but based on our common humanity. In the same spirit, she had visited Malam Abdullah Iliyasu, one of the drivers in her convoy, at his Ungwan Sanusi residence, to condole them over the death of his father, Iliyasu Hassan, on 23rd November 2019.

In fact, if Governor Nasir El-Rufai who has changed the face of politics, remodeled governance and infrastructure in Kaduna state is the Accidental Public Servant, Dr Balarabe is the Uncommon Public Servant who complements the governor. Together, they have been Putting People First, in their desire to make Kaduna Great Again.

