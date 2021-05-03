By Francis Okoye |

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Borno State, on Monday, openly rejected the COVID-19 jab, saying it was meant to kill them.

LEADERSHIP reports that while some of the corps members lined up to take the jab, others stayed away from the queue for fear of the unknown.

The NYSC members who expressed their divergent views during the flagging off of the vaccination exercise at the NYSC state secretariat in Maiduguri, said they were not properly sensitised on the vaccination programme.

One of the corps members, who did not disclosed his name for fear of persecution said: “I am not convinced to take the COVID-19 vaccine due to the happenings in the country and outside the country.”

Another corps member, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “I am not taking the vaccine for now due to my health condition. I am pregnant and for this reason, I won’t be taking the jab.”

Also rejecting the vaccine jab, another corps member said: “I am not taking it due to the fact that some governors and Senators in the country have not taken it to show good example of leadership.”

Meanwhile other corps members claimed that they refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Maiduguri due to the fact that they have not seen any press release from the NYSC headquarters in Abuja directing them to do so.

However, a staff of the NYSC secretariat in Maiduguri, who craved anonymity, said quite a good number of the corps members were receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.