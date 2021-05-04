BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Borno State, yesterday, rejected the COVID-19 jab exercise saying it was meant to kill.

LEADERSHIP reports that while some of the NYSC corps members lined up to take the jab others passionately distanced themselves for fear of the unknown.

The NYSC members who expressed divergent views during the flagging off

of the exercise at the NYSC Secretariat, in Maiduguri, said they were not properly sensitised on the vaccination programme.

One of the corps members who did not disclose his name for the fear of persecution said: “Am not convinced to take the COVID-19 vaccine due to the happenings in the country and outside the country.”

Another corps member who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “Am not taking the vaccine for now due to my health condition. I am pregnant and for this reason, I won’t be taking the jab.”

Also rejecting the vaccine jab, another corps member said: “Am not taking it due to the facts that some governors and senators in the country have not taken it to show good example of leadership.”

Meanwhile some of the corps members refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Maiduguri due to the fact that they have not seen any press release from the NYSC headquarters in Abuja.

However, a staff of NYSC Maiduguri who craved anonymity said quite a good number of the Corps members are receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.