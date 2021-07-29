Three students of Day Secondary School, Field Base, Suleja in Niger State have been killed and eight others injured by an over speeding driver on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday that the accident occurred when the students were returning from school.

The state commissioner for education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, yesterday led a delegation from the ministry to visit the families of the deceased.

Reports on the accident indicated that 11 students were trekking home as usual on the Suleja-Kaduna Road when the driver lost control and killed three of them on the spot while eight others sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to the hospital.

The commissioner said the visit to the parents was to share in their grief and identify with them especially, over the death of the innocent students and those receiving treatment at Suleja General Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

She described the incident as painful and tragic adding that the state government shared in their pains and would be ready to give them a sense of hope by ensuring that the deceased students would not be forgotten while praying that God will comfort them over the loss.

She ordered that those injured and needed advanced treatment should be referred to IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna immediately.

She said the state government would intervene to ensure that speed bumps were constructed on the roads to avoid future reoccurrence of similar incidents.

Earlier, Hajiya Aishatu Umar, the principal of Government Secondary School, Field Based, Suleja the school, said the deceased were Senior Secondary One (SS1) students.

Mr Sunday Abba, who lost his only child in the accident, appreciated the commissioner for the visit and prayed for the soul of his son to rest in peace.