Infrastructure development is crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth, particularly for the realization of the federal government’s economic diversification agenda.

The lack of adequate fiscal revenue to finance infrastructural development has however left the Nigerian economy grossly in deficit in this area. Infrastructures are the basic essential facilities and services that should be put in place for development. It facilitates and accelerates economic development, such that where there are no infrastructures, economic development and growth would be difficult to achieve. Economic development or growth is virtually impossible without a thriving infrastructure sector.

Indeed, poor quality of infrastructure is the longest standing problem of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria and it has contributed to the high cost of production. Some of the infrastructure challenges are bad road network system, inadequate electricity supply, Port Congestion and logistics bottlenecks and forex scarcity.

At an event held by recently by Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), president of African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said low levels of industrial manufacturing are hampering economic growth and development in Nigeria and many other African countries.

He said Nigeria must accelerate its manufacturing sector through integration and a rapid progression up global and regional value chains where it has a comparative advantage, saying that “The continent has abundant natural resources, oil, gas, minerals, metals, agricultural and forest products, and the blue economy. But tragically and ironically, Africa’s massive natural resources have not translated into wealth.”

He added, “the low level of industrial manufacturing is at the core of the slow structural transformation of African economies,” and represented a race to the bottom characterized by rising poverty, export of jobs, volatile commodity prices, and import dependency.”

Adesina recommended several policies, including the setting up of industrial digital skills academies to reskill and retool workers for jobs of the future, adding that deepening domestic capital markets would enable companies to access the equity financing they need to grow their businesses.

He posited that there should also be massive investments in gas, hydropower resources and large-scale solar energy systems to ensure stable baseload power for industry.

He called on the Nigerian government to actively address infrastructure bottlenecks, which he said were hindering the manufacturing sector. He also noted the existence of potentially catalyzing external factors like the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which he said presented a huge opportunity for Nigeria to drive an export-driven industrial manufacturing pathway.

The president of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Ide Udeagbala, said that “The most pragmatic solution to the problem of Nigeria’s widening infrastructure deficit is to seek a wider collaboration between the public and private sector as is evident in the success stories of the Presidential Executive Order 7 of 2019 on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

“We propose this strategy due to the fact that capital expenditure has fallen short in implementation in recent years. Only 60 per cent of the N2.7 trillion budgeted for capital expenditure in 2020, and 55 per cent of the N2.1 trillion budgeted in 2019, were actually expended.”

Udeagbala recommended for the massive expansion of Executive Order 7, which constitutes a non-interest loan by the private sector to the government towards infrastructure development, payable in future, in the form of tax credits.

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole stated that “It is our collective responsibility to seek and demand an enabling investment environment for the advancement of the Nigerian economy and the good of all investors and economic players.

“However, to achieve this, we need to have the right policy and regulatory framework. Our policies and regulations must foster business competitiveness at national, sub-regional, continental, and global levels. The environment must support businesses, preserve investments, and create job opportunities. Genuine commitment to implementing key reforms would not only stimulate output growth but would also put the nation on the path of macroeconomic stability over the medium term.”