By Ejike Ejike, |

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it planned to sponsor attacks on banks in the South East region.

On Thursday, the group had levelled the allegation, even as it claimed that the plan was to blame such attacks on the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The group said; “All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around as usual to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives.”

But the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, described the agency as responsible and would continue to work with other sister agencies to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

The DSS spokesman urged citizens and corporate bodies to be security conscious and beef up protective measures around them.

Some top security personnel also described the allegation as false and urged citizens to disregard it.

A top security agent said on condition of anonymity; “It is not true and it cannot be true. So what they have done is that hours after they issued that alarm, they attacked a bank in Abagana, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State. What they are doing now is attack, retreat and deny.

“The allegation should be taken as a cheap blackmail designed by the illegal organisation to distract the public and indeed, the international community from what has become its pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of nonviolent dispositions.”

“The public should be wary of the antics of IPOB which hides under these methods to wreck havoc on innocent people and targets.”