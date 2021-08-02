The Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, produced eight out of the 12 aides of Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, at a Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Last week, the court had ordered the DSS to produce them after their counsels approached the court for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights.

When the matter came up at the last adjourned date before the trial judge, the DSS’ lawyer had stated that some of the names on the court order were different from the names of the persons they had arrested on July 1, 2021 at Igboho’s residence in Ibadan during a dawn raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also told the court that apart from the second, fourth and twelfth applicants, the identities of the rest of the applicants on the court’s order do not have the persons bearing those names.

Details Later…