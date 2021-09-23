Nigeria’s D’Tigress are through to the semifinals of the ongoing 2021 women’s AfroBasket after beating Cote d’Ivoire 72-56 in their quarter-final match in Yaoundé on Thursday.

It is the defending champions’ third consecutive semifinals at the Afrobasket women’s Championships.

D’Tigress had a healthy 24 points lead going into the 4th quarter, but Ivory Coast almost fought their way back in the match, reducing the deficit to just 13 points with over four minutes left to play.

However, the much experienced Nigerian team halted a comeback, finding the bucket with back to back outside shots from Promise Amukamara and Ezinne Kalu, which further stretched their lead.

Nigeria came into the game against Ivory Coast as the overwhelming favourites with an early 24-8 lead after the first quarter. Outshooting the Ivorians 19-13 in the 2nd quarter, the Nigerian ladies went into the break leading by 22 points.

Although Kalu led the way with a Game-high 17 points and six assists, players like Amy Okonkwo stepped up with double digits as well.

Okonkwo made 14 points and chipped in with three rebounds. Victoria Macaulay (13 points and seven rebounds), and Amukamara (11 points and five assists) were the other players who hit double figures for Nigeria.

Nigeria will now play the winner of the tie between Senegal and Mozambique on Friday, hoping to make it a third consecutive appearance in the final of an Afrobasket championship.