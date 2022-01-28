Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday visited the Nigerian Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he engaged some foreign investors with a view to getting them to invest in Gombe State.

The Expo 2020 which is a world exhibition of industrial goods and services, currently ongoing in Dubai from 1st October, 2021 to 31st March, 2022 was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020 to 10 April 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in December last year led a Nigerian delegation to Dubai to attend Nigeria Day and also participate in a trade and investment forum where he stressed the need to reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the global surge in COVID-19 cases.

The EXPO 2020 Dubai with the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, provided the opportunity for Nigeria and state governments and organisations to build meaningful partnerships for the betterment of their people.

There are over 20 different minerals and agricultural produce from Gombe State on display at the Nigerian Pavilion in Dubai.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, during the visit, interacted with the Nigerian officials as well as some prospective investors, with Gombe State’s potentials in entrepreneurship, agro-allied processing and marketing brought to the fore, especially with the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadin Kowa, located withi the vicinity of the completed hydropower plant, which already has 40 megawatts of power.

The project has been described as a big attraction for investors and industrialists, as the zone boasts of fertile agricultural land and other natural resources.

