Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke yesterday at the PDP new state secretariat in Calabar, the Cross River State capital received some APC defectors to the PDP fold.

The decampees who were led by a former state PDP chairman and former commissioner representing the state at the NDDC, Ntufam Ekpo Okon.

Dukewho lampooned the leadership of ruling APC in the state accused the party of leading the Cross River to the wilderness.

He said Cross River ought to be among the five wealthiest states in Nigeria but lamented those managing the machinery of government haven’t done enough to take the state to higher heights.

Duke said, “Those that are strange elements came in and we opened the door for them and we allowed them occupy seats that founders should have.

“Those who are in charge of the state do not know where we came from and are taking us to the wilderness. I know where we ought to be. This state should have been among the five wealthiest in the country but our benevolence got the better of us,” he said.

In his remark, former national publicity secretary of the PDP and the state party chairman, Mr.Venatius Ikem, said PDP under his leadership, is poised to bring back those who left it for one reason or the other.